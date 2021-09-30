Easy Instapot recipe: Honey Garlic Chicken Tacos

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nina Struss RD, LDN with Hy-Vee discusses the reasons why adding a pressure cooker to your kitchen appliances can help make mealtimes easier. In the earlier interview and demonstration, we learned five ways this handy gadget will save time in the kitchen plus we watched Struss load the cooker. In this segment, we see the big recipe reveal. The chicken dish is an example of a delicious recipe perfect for the whole family to bring National Family Meals Month to a close.

Instant Pot Honey-Garlic Chicken Tacos (Serves 6)

¾ cup Hy-Vee honey, divided

½ cup Hy-Vee ketchup

½ cup Hy-Vee less-sodium soy sauce

5 tbsp Sriracha sauce, divided

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp refrigerated ginger paste

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 tsp Stubb’s chicken rub with sea salt, honey, garlic and mustard

1 lb. Hy-Vee boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 (4.5-oz.) pkg Hy-Vee hard taco shells (12 shells)

Avocados, seeded, peeled and sliced; for serving

Radishes, cut into matchsticks; for serving

Green onions, sliced; for serving

Crumbled Cotija cheese; for serving

All you do:

1. Combine ½ cup honey, ketchup, soy sauce, 3 tablespoons Sriracha, garlic, ginger paste, sesame oil and chicken rub in a medium bowl; set aside. 2. Place chicken thighs in a single layer in a 6-quart Instant Pot. Pour honey mixture over chicken. Lock lid in place and set valve to sealing position. Cook on high pressure for 15 minutes. Allow pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes. Place towel over release valve; move to venting position (Quick Release) to release remaining pressure. Carefully remove lid, allowing steam to escape. 3. Transfer chicken to a cutting board; reserve 1 cup cooking juices in cooker. Shred chicken using 2 forks; return chicken to juices in cooker to keep warm. 4. Combine remaining ¼ cup honey and remaining 2 tablespoons Sriracha in a small bowl. 5. To serve, spoon chicken into taco shells using a slotted spoon. Top with avocados, radishes, green onions and Cotija cheese; drizzle with honey-Sriracha mixture.

