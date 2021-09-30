Advertisement

Field of Dreams movie site bought by company led by baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, led by baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, has purchased a controlling interest in the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville.

Go the Distance Baseball and the Field of Dreams Movie Site made the announcement in a press release Thursday morning, saying terms of the sale have not been made public.

The iconic movie site hosted its first Major League Baseball game this summer between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. Plans are already in place for another game to be played at the site next season.

Go the Distance Baseball is owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust by This is Heaven, LLC, which is a venture between Frank Thomas and Chicago area real estate developer Rick Heidner.

Thomas is expected to serve as chief executive officer, while Dan Evans, the former general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, will serve as chief operating officer.

“We are excited to lead the future development and expansion of the Field of Dreams in a collaborative spirit with our neighbors and government officials,” Thomas added.

The Field of Dreams was named “Ballpark of the Year” earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl
John Deere Statement
A 6-year contract agreement between John Deere and employees expires Friday
Red and blue lights
Sheriff: Whiteside Co. deputy ‘inadvertently’ shot in foot by state trooper during search for suspects
QC Marathon Race Director: “It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time for marathons”
QC Marathon Race Director: ‘It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time for marathons’
Davenport Schools mask mandate public comment shows ranging opinions

Latest News

Todd Ricky Jenkins (Courtesy image)
Davenport man convicted in deadly Cedar Rapids gas station shooting
FILE - This March 5, 2008 file photo shows former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert on the...
Hastert settlement with accuser finalized; no details public
Niabi Zoo did not receive accreditation from the AZA commission. (KWQC)
COVID-19 vaccines available Friday at Niabi Zoo
As Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations fall, when will the mask mandate end?
As Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases fall, when will the mask mandate end?