Friendly House Hogtoberfest fundraiser is back on Oct. 14

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Friendly House in Davenport has helped people in our region for 125 years. The non-profit is happy to announce that one of their biggest annual fundraisers is back after being shut down by the pandemic in 2020.

Steve Gottcent, Resource Development Manager at Friendly House, is featured on PSL to talk about how the always fun and delicious Hogtoberfest helps support the important services they are able to provide for the community.

Hogtoberfest is an event where guests can sample craft beer, pork, cheese, and other products from local vendors. There will also be live music, a cash bar, raffles, Grub Grab, and more! This fundraiser will be happening on Thursday, Oct. 14 at the RiverCenter in Davenport from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Early Bird discount expires Sept. 30 at 12pm. $30/ person or $200/ table of 8. Regular price is $40/ person or $300/ table of 8. At the door: $50/ person or $400/ table of 8

For more information, visit friendlyhouseiowa.org.

