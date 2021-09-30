Groundbreaking held for Chandler Pointe Development in Wilton

WILTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Woda-Cooper held a ground-breaking ceremony Wednesday in Wilton for the Chandler Pointe Development.

The new apartments aim to be a more affordable option for people over the age of 55. The development will have 35 one and two-bedroom apartments, with a range of prices starting at $330 a month.

“Housing is vitally important, especially to southeast Iowa,” says Barry Accountius, Vice President of Woda-Cooper Companies. “To be able to come in, and infuse some new dollars into a terrific, existing community, we build these apartments, these homes for these households.”

Accountius also says apartment leasing should begin late spring of 2022.

