Hastert settlement with accuser finalized; no details public

FILE - This March 5, 2008 file photo shows former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert on the...
FILE - This March 5, 2008 file photo shows former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert on the Illinois House of Representatives floor at the state capitol in Springfield, Ill.(Source: AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A judge has finalized an out-of-court settlement between former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who accused him of sexually abusing him.

In a one-page order issued Wednesday, an Illinois judge wrote that the lawsuit was dismissed “pursuant to the confidential settlement between the two parties.”

The accuser’s name has not been made public. He sued Hastert over his refusal to pay the entire $3.5 million that Hastert agreed to give him in exchange for the man’s silence.

The settlement was announced this month just days before the civil breach-of-contract trial was to begin.

