As Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases fall, when will the mask mandate end?

By Spencer Maki
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Following a steep increase of new cases and hospitalizations in Illinois, and around the country, the state is now seeing a flattening trend in coronavirus metrics.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a mask mandate for indoor settings at the end of August to help combat that spread, but when could it end?

According to a spokesperson from the Illinois Dept. of Public Health Dept.:

“IDPH is closely monitoring numerous COVID-19 metrics including new cases, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccination rates, and outbreaks to help inform the need for increased or relaxed mitigations. We are also looking to the CDC for continued guidance, on masking, physical distance (including at least 3 feet in schools), testing for the unvaccinated and symptomatic individuals, and vaccination. At this time, our top priority is protecting the health of the public while ensuring schools, businesses, and other settings can remain open. Vaccinations and masks are our best tools to ensure that remains the case.”

Gov. Pritzker’s office did not respond at the time of this story.

For the first time since June, the CDC is now projecting new COVID deaths are likely to drop in the next four weeks, but top health officials continue to urge vaccination to prevent another surge later this year.

