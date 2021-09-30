No injuries reported in early morning fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in an early morning garage fire in Davenport Thursday, the Davenport Fire Department said in a media release.

Firefighters responded around 3:10 a.m. to a fire at a home in the 2500 block of West 18th Street.

A resident who called 911 said they were awakened by the smell of smoke, got up to investigate and noted heavy smoke coming from their attached two-car garage, according to a media release.

All residents of the home were able to self-evacuate.

According to the release, an aggressive attack and coordinated search of the building resulted in the fire, which was contained to the garage, being quickly extinguished.

Minimal damage was caused to the inside of the building by fire extension and smoke. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

Residents were able to re-occupy the home after the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

