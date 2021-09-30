Advertisement

Open House for the new apothecary at Sunlight Yoga Center is Oct. 2

By Debbie McFadden
Sep. 30, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Rebecca Sebastian, owner of Sunlight Yoga Center in Davenport, comes back to Paula Sands Live to announce that she is excited to expand her yoga studio with an addition of an apothecary. The open house to celebrate is Oct. 2 from 3-5 p.m. at 1111 Jersey Ridge Road.

Watch the segment to learn more about what is going to be available at Sunlight Yoga Center + Apothecary including the delicious teas that are featuring during the segment that Paula had a chance to sip.

Sunlight Yoga Center + Apothecary/ 1111 Jersey Ridge Road #5 / Davenport, IA / (563) 396-5387 / REBECCA@SUNLIGHTYOGACENTER.COM

