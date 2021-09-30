Advertisement

Police: Man fatally shot in East Moline Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot Wednesday night.

East Moline and Silvis police responded at 6:19 p.m. to Genesis Medical Center Illinis Campus for a man with a gunshot wound. He subsequently died, police said in a media release.

Through an investigation, police determined the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue in East Moline.

The Illinois State Police CSI responded and processed the scene. The name of the man will be released pending notification of the family.

Detectives from the East Moline Police Department are actively investigating the homicide and will release further information when it becomes available.

Police ask anyone with any information to call the police department at 309-752-1555 or Crime stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500

