Quad Cities rally for women’s rights on Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Senate lawmakers held a hearing on Wednesday to examine the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision not to block a controversial Texas abortion law. The majority of justices the country’s highest court declined to intervene and block the “heartbeat” law. This bans abortions after about six weeks after conception, often before pregnancy is identified if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Texas Bill SB8 is one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws, one providers and abortion rights advocacy groups call extreme, radical, and unjustified.

The Supreme Court’s involvement in abortion is spurring rallies nationwide, including here in the Quad Cities. This Saturday, many are expected to support women’s rights at the Quad Cities Women’s March Rally at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island.

Tracy Jones is one of the organizers of the QC Women’s Rally. Jones says she joined Rebecca Mickelson in organizing a few weeks ago, because “it’d be really nice for the women in this area to have a place where we can all get together and share our feelings and just our support for this issue.”

Jones says her Mother tried to seek an abortion in New York in 1972, one of the only places where it was legal at that point. It was a medical necessity, and Jones wants to make sure that option is available for other women who want the choice too. “She was denied the abortion because she was 24 weeks pregnant, which was too late to have the abortion. Her doctor had told her if she didn’t get an abortion, she would die. And that’s what happened. She died along with baby,” says Jones. She was only 1 year old.

Women may seek abortions for many reasons, says Jones. While she recognizes not everyone agrees with a woman’s right to choose, she says they’re human rights, and doesn’t want to see them disappear: “women, in general, should be able to choose what they want to do, and the rights just seem to be slipping away. We can’t just let it go state after state after state, where is this going to end.”

“I don’t know where this is going to end up and we have to stand up, fight back. It’s too important of an issue not to.”

A poll from the Des Moines Register shows about 56 percent of Iowans believe abortion should be legal, versus about 38 percent who say it should *not be.

Several lawmakers have released statements regarding the battles over the supreme court’s decision on the Texas abortion law. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says, “of the 59 countries that permit elective abortion, more than 75-percent do not allow elective abortions past 12 weeks’ gestation. But abortion activists are worried that the supreme court might agree that states can regulate abortion at 15 weeks.”

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin also released a statement saying, “the Supreme Court has now shown that it’s willing to allow even facially unconstitutional laws to take effect when the law is aligned with certain ideological preferences. Constitutional rights for millions of Americans should not be stripped away in the dark of night.”

The rally at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island goes from 2 to 3 p.m. Face masks are required.

Speakers will include:

Angie Normoyle, Rock Island County Board Member

Sangeetha Rayapati, Mayor of Moline

Bonnie Ballard, President of NAACP Rock Island County

Lori Lefstein, retired Circuit Court Judge

Jo Ironshield, Advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Karin Elftmann-Moore, former Domestic Abuse Advocate

Gregg Johnson, Labor and Community leader

“Now more than ever, we need to come together to protect women’s rights – especially a woman’s right to choose,” says Jones. “We have been watching the attacks on women’s rights across the country and the women of the Quad Cities have a very simple response: Not now, not ever. We are NOT going back to the days of back alleys.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.