Rockford man sentenced to prison in Jo Daviess County stolen vehicle chase

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rockford man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from a stolen vehicle chase earlier this month in Jo Daviess County.

Joseph Collins, 23, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing/eluding, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of aggravated fleeing, criminal damage to property and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Once he completes his sentence, he will serve one year of mandatory release, similar to parole.

Collins also has an Illinois Department to of Corrections parole hold, as well as pending charges in Dubuque County.

Around 12:23 a.m. Sept. 3, Galena police located a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Dubuque, according to a media release.

The vehicle took off, and Jo Daviess County deputies deployed a tire deflation device near Tippett Road, which deflated both passenger-side tires.

The vehicle continued to drive through Elizabeth where the driver, Collins, lost control of it and crashed, according to the release.

Collins was immediately arrested. His passenger, Ghavonne D. Wright, 25, of Dubuque, ran into an adjacent field and was tracked by the sheriff’s office’s K-9, according to the release.

He had a pending misdemeanor charge of resisting in Jo Daviess County. A plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

According to the release, he also has a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.