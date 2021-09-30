Advertisement

St. Mary Monastery in Rock Island goes green, converts all power to solar

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Sisters of St. Benedict at the St. Mary Monastery in Rock Island, Illinois have gone solar for all their power needs.

Two separate arrays of more than 1,000 panels will provide power for both the monastery and the Benet House retreat center. The sisters’ switch to renewable energy is several years in the making, beginning when they built the monastery 20 years ago.

“We built this with the idea of keeping it as green as possible,” says Sister Susan Hutchens, Prioress of St. Mary Monastery. “So we did install geothermal heating in the lake. We dug a lake to do it. And we have many different things in the monastery beside the good old ongoing things like recycling.”

The sisters were able to have the arrays installed through the “Illinois Solar for All” program, which makes solar energy affordable for non-profit organizations.

The arrays will account for 98% of the monastery’s electricity, and 80% of the power for the retreat center.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl
John Deere Statement
A 6-year contract agreement between John Deere and employees expires Friday
The Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue caught fire sometime around 12:55 Tuesday morning, according...
Overnight fire at Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department has identified a man killed in a house fire Friday as 63-year-old...
Police identify man killed in Buffalo house fire Friday
Hundreds sign petition calling for removal of Burling HS school resource officer
Hundreds sign petition calling for the removal of a Burlington HS school resource officer

Latest News

The journey to eco-friendliness began when the monastery was built in the early 2000s.
St. Mary Monastery in Rock Island goes green, converts all power to solar
Prisoner-built home arrives in Muscatine to increase affordable housing
Prisoner-built home arrives in Muscatine to increase affordable housing
Prisoner-built home arrives in Muscatine to increase affordable housing
Prisoner-built home arrives in Muscatine to increase affordable housing
The fundraiser's initial goal was only $2,021.
Over $11,000 raised for Rock Island sixth-grader battling leukemia