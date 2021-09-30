Advertisement

Under Pressure? Easy meals using pressure cookers

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Cook meals, snacks and desserts in one convenient appliance: a pressure cooker!

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LDN discusses reasons why adding a pressure cooker to your kitchen appliances can help make mealtimes easier. Learn five ways this handy gadget will save time in the kitchen and how to make a delicious recipe perfect for the whole family. In the next segment, Nina reveals some delicious chicken tacos made in the Instapot.

5 Ways Your Pressure Cooker Saves Time

  1. From Freezer to Cooker: Cook thin cuts of meat such as chicken breasts without thawing.
  2. One Button Prep: Place ingredients in the cooker and press a preset button or select your own time and pressure. 3
  3. No Need to Monitor Progress: Once the lid locks, your work is done. Stirring food would release the pressure, so set it and let it cook.
  4. One Pot Cleanup: Many recipes cook in the removable central pot without any extra tools for quick and easy cleanup.
  5. Quicker Cook Time: Most foods cook faster under pressure. For example, baby back ribs need 2 hours in the oven, but just 35 minutes under pressure.

6 Ways to Use a Pressure Cooker

  1. Sauté – Add oil, then heat and use the inner pot like a burner on the stove. Use to brown meat, stir-fry vegetables, reheat grains and heat soup.
  2. Poach – Submerge in liquid and heat at a low temperature. Use to cook delicate proteins like fish, chicken and eggs.
  3. Boil – Use a substantial amount of water, but don’t fill completely. Use to cook hearty grains like wild or brown rice and beans.
  4. Steam – Add at least 1 cup of water, then steam in a basket or on the trivet. Use to hard-cook eggs and cook fish and tough vegetables like squash.
  5. Braise – Use a small amount of liquid and cook food slowly. Use to cook big meat cuts like chuck roast, beef shank and brisket.
  6. Bake – Remove the gasket and place a small cooking rack on the bottom. Use to bake sweets like cake, cheesecake, brownies and cookies.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Deere Statement
A 6-year contract agreement between John Deere and employees expires Friday
Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl
Red and blue lights
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in East Moline
Red and blue lights
Sheriff: Whiteside Co. deputy ‘inadvertently’ shot in foot by state trooper during search for suspects
QC Marathon Race Director: “It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time for marathons”
QC Marathon Race Director: ‘It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time for marathons’

Latest News

Easy Instapot recipe: Honey Garlic Chicken Tacos
Easy Instapot recipe: Honey Garlic Chicken Tacos
Red and blue lights
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for information on East Moline fatal shooting
Vision changes
Doctor explains some common vision changes as we age
Carpel Tunnel Syndrome symptoms & treatments
Carpel Tunnel Syndrome symptoms and treatments