Fall tradition continues with State Street Market in Geneseo on Oct. 2

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Looking for a fall weekend destination? The 6th annual autumn family-friendly event in the historic downtown is Saturday, Oct. 2.

State Street Market is happening 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free admission into plenty of shopping possibilities from a curated list of handmade and vintage vendors, plus live music, great food, and much more. Visitors are encouraged to stay and explore all of Geneseo.

Zach Sullivan from the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce is the PSL guest to talk about how tricky it was to plan this event in 2020 but the charming small town was so successful last year by paying attention to county data and instituting safety guidelines. COVID safety protocols are still in place. Sullivan also highlights types of products and mentions vendors that will be available on site.

State Street Market (Facebook page)

Your doggos are welcome at #statestreetmarketgeneseo on Saturday. Please just follow the same steps you would at any of... Posted by State Street Market on Sunday, September 26, 2021

