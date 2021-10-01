Havencrest in Savanna opens for fall weekend tours in October

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) -One of the most extraordinary landmarks in our entire region is a castle located in Savanna.

Havencrest Castle is owned by acclaimed artist, Alan St. George, who lives in the mansion and is the guest on PSL to invite viewers to attend one of the upcoming fall tours. The castle will be open to the public during the five weekends in October.

Joining Alan on set is his new retired greyhound, “Prince”, a pet that will be happily greeting visitors.

Watch the video to see pictures of the unbelievable beauty of this castle. The interview mentions the love story which is a great part of the history of this landmark. Alan and his late wife, Adrianne, bought the large home in 1976 with a simple plan to renovate it. The renovations got out of control since they ‘weren’t practical people’. In the end, the St. Georges quadrupled the size of the house which has become the castle that it is today.

Havencrest Castle will open for tours for all five weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) in October. If interested in obtaining tickets, click here. Tours happen annually in the spring as well.

Havencrest Castle / 140 N 5th Street / Savanna, IL 61074 / 815-273-3900 / Facebook

