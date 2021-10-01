Advertisement

Illinois reports 18,735 new COVID-19 cases over seven days

COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 18,735 new COVID-19 cases - an average of about 2,676 a day - and 236 new deaths over the last seven days.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,630,864 cases and 25,017 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 1,833 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 447 were in the intensive care unit and 236 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.2%, while the seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.8%, according to IDPH.

According to IDPH, 14,571,537 vaccines have been administered across the state and 7,042,615, or 55.27% of the total population, were fully vaccinated. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,754 doses. Since Sept. 24, 159,278 doses were reportedly administered statewide.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies in an area of Poweshiek County northwest of Montezuma, Iowa, on...
Investigators: Human remains found near Montezuma, clothing consistent with Xavior Harrelson
Red and blue lights
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in East Moline
Deere & Company
John Deere, union extend contract Friday
John Deere Statement
A 6-year contract agreement between John Deere and employees expires Friday
James Daniel Langdon, 40, of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

Latest News

A 60-year-old Kewanee man was struck and killed by a train Thursday night, police said.
Kewanee man struck, killed by train
Oktoberfest at Hauberg Estate
Octoberfest Quad Cities at Hauberg Estate is Saturday
Former VP Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit University of Iowa Nov. 1
State Street Market in historic downtown Geneseo is Oct. 2
Fall tradition continues with State Street Market in Geneseo on Oct. 2