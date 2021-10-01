Illinois reports 18,735 new COVID-19 cases over seven days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 18,735 new COVID-19 cases - an average of about 2,676 a day - and 236 new deaths over the last seven days.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,630,864 cases and 25,017 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 1,833 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 447 were in the intensive care unit and 236 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.2%, while the seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.8%, according to IDPH.

According to IDPH, 14,571,537 vaccines have been administered across the state and 7,042,615, or 55.27% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,754 doses. Since Sept. 24, 159,278 doses were reportedly administered statewide.

