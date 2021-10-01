Kewanee man struck, killed by train

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 60-year-old Kewanee man was struck and killed by a train Thursday night, police said.

Kewanee police were notified around 8:24 p.m. about a pedestrian that was struck by an Amtrak train in the area of the East Street viaduct, according to a media release.

The man was located just off the tracks by the viaduct. TV6 is not naming him at this time.

According to the release, the train operators said the train was traveling westbound through Kewanee when the incident occurred.

The train operators said the man was walking eastbound on the tracks towards the oncoming train, according to the release.

Detectives have processed the scene and gathered statements from the train operators. Video footage from the train will be reviewed to verify the statements provided, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.