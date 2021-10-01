Advertisement

Kewanee man struck, killed by train

A 60-year-old Kewanee man was struck and killed by a train Thursday night, police said.
A 60-year-old Kewanee man was struck and killed by a train Thursday night, police said.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 60-year-old Kewanee man was struck and killed by a train Thursday night, police said.

Kewanee police were notified around 8:24 p.m. about a pedestrian that was struck by an Amtrak train in the area of the East Street viaduct, according to a media release.

The man was located just off the tracks by the viaduct. TV6 is not naming him at this time.

According to the release, the train operators said the train was traveling westbound through Kewanee when the incident occurred.

The train operators said the man was walking eastbound on the tracks towards the oncoming train, according to the release.

Detectives have processed the scene and gathered statements from the train operators. Video footage from the train will be reviewed to verify the statements provided, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies in an area of Poweshiek County northwest of Montezuma, Iowa, on...
Investigators: Human remains found near Montezuma, clothing consistent with Xavior Harrelson
Red and blue lights
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in East Moline
Deere & Company
John Deere, union extend contract Friday
John Deere Statement
A 6-year contract agreement between John Deere and employees expires Friday
James Daniel Langdon, 40, of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

Latest News

COVID-19
Illinois reports 18,735 new COVID-19 cases over seven days
Oktoberfest at Hauberg Estate
Octoberfest Quad Cities at Hauberg Estate is Saturday
Former VP Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit University of Iowa Nov. 1
State Street Market in historic downtown Geneseo is Oct. 2
Fall tradition continues with State Street Market in Geneseo on Oct. 2