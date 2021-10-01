Knox County traffic stop turns up over $90,000 worth of marijuana, THC wax

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man is facing charges after police say they found more than $90,000 worth of marijuana and THC wax in his vehicle.

On Monday, Knox County deputies pulled over Gabriel Hilman, 25, in the 200 block of Blaine Avenue in Galesburg for a broken windshield, according to a media release.

A deputy noticed a vacuum-sealed bag on the floor of the vehicle and could smell marijuana.

The vehicle was searched and a large box containing several vacuumed-sealed bags of marijuana were in the backseat.

The bag on the floor contained THC wax, according to the release.

In all, deputies found about 28 pounds of marijuana and one pound of THC wax with a combined street value of more than $90,000.

Hilman was charged with manufacture/delivery of over 5,000 grams of cannabis and possession of over 5,000 grams of cannabis.

He is being held in the Knox County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

