The Little Hawks win big over Davenport North

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport North Wildcats held their own at the start of the Thursday night contest with Iowa City High, ending the first quarter tied at zero, but the Little Hawks would break through big in the second quarter.

Iowa City High would score three times in the second quarter, twice on the ground and once through the air to take a 21-0 lead into the break. The Little Hawks would match that performance in the second half topping the Wildcats 42-0 at Brady Street Stadium.

The Iowa City Little Hawks remain undefeated and will face Pleasant Valley next week.

