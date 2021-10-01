Advertisement

Meet John Parker! It's a TV6 family update with Jenna Jackson

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Some of the most popular segments from Paula Sands Live are when we feature the home life of members of the TV6 family.

Quad Cities Today’s anchor, Jenna Jackson, stops by the show to introduce viewers to her adorable baby son, John Parker, and to talk about how she’s handling work/family balance when her schedule requires her to wake up weekdays at 1:30 a.m.

Jackson also reflects on how motherhood has changed her and that she’s ‘so blessed’ to have a fiance and mother that surround her with essential help in caring for the baby while she’s away. One funny revelation is that during those early morning TV6 broadcasts, she has her smartphone propped up so she can see what the baby monitor is capturing while Parker is in his crib.

