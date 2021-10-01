Advertisement

Monmouth-Roseville wins on late score versus Orion

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - It was a high scoring first quarter in Monmouth as both teams would visit the end zone twice for a 14-14 game. The Chargers would keep the scoring going the the second quarter taking a 28-14 lead into halftime.

The Titans defense came out of the locker room tough in the second half, not allowing Orion to put up any more points. After heading the the fourth quarter down eight, Monmouth-Roseville would score twice in the final quarter, including the game winner win 23-seconds left on the clock to top the Chargers for the first time in program history.

