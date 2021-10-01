Octoberfest Quad Cities at Hauberg Estate is Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Hauberg Estate and the German American Heritage Center are presenting Qctoberfest Quad Cities on Saturday, Oct. 2 offering day and evening activities that start at 1 p.m. at the historic mansion in Rock Island located at 1300 24th Street.

Kelly Lao, German American Heritage Center, is the PSL guest to talk about how Octoberfest is about people coming together and having a good time.

Admission is free from 1:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. Activities include arts and crafts, face painting and games for the kids, German puppet theater, a 1920′s antique car show, and at 2 p.m., the Vintage Football Game between the Rock Island Independents and the Moline Universal Tractors will kick-off.

After 5 p.m. , admission will be $10 in advance and $15 at the door (free for kids 12 and under). Games, Food, Beer and Live Music continue until closing.

For ticket information visit haubergestate.org or gahc.org for details and advance purchase. Those participants wearing their German finery are eligible to compete for King & Queen of Octoberfest Quad Cities.

If you would like more information, please call Deb Kuntzi at 309-373-5080 or email at director@haubergestate.org.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.