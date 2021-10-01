Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 93 new COVID-19 cases
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 354.
The new deaths include a man in his 50s who died at home and a man in his 60s who had been living in a long-term care facility, according to the health department.
“We offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of both of these residents,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said.
The health department also reported 93 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 17,880. As of Friday, 39 people are hospitalized with the virus.
The average age of newly infected patients is 41.
The new cases are:
- One woman in her 80s
- Seven women in their 70s
- Five women in their 60s
- Three women in their 50s
- 10 women in their 40s
- Seven women in their 30s
- 10 women in their 20s
- Two women in their teens
- Three girls in their teens
- Four girls younger than 13
- Two girl infants 1 or younger
- One man in his 90s
- Two men in their 80s
- Two men in their 70s
- Three men in their 60s
- Eight men in their 50s
- Seven men in their 40s
- Four men in their 30s
- Six men in their 20s
- Two boys in their teens
- Four boys younger than 13
