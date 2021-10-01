Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 93 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 354.

The new deaths include a man in his 50s who died at home and a man in his 60s who had been living in a long-term care facility, according to the health department.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of both of these residents,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said.

The health department also reported 93 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 17,880. As of Friday, 39 people are hospitalized with the virus.

The average age of newly infected patients is 41.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 80s

Seven women in their 70s

Five women in their 60s

Three women in their 50s

10 women in their 40s

Seven women in their 30s

10 women in their 20s

Two women in their teens

Three girls in their teens

Four girls younger than 13

Two girl infants 1 or younger

One man in his 90s

Two men in their 80s

Two men in their 70s

Three men in their 60s

Eight men in their 50s

Seven men in their 40s

Four men in their 30s

Six men in their 20s

Two boys in their teens

Four boys younger than 13

