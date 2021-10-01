Advertisement

St. Ambrose University installs Dr. Amy Novak as new president

By Samson Kimani
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -St. Ambrose University held a presidential inauguration today for their 14th president, Dr. Amy Novak. It was hosted in Galvin Fine Arts Center.

President Novak took office earlier in August, after ending her prior presidency of 8 years at South Dakota Wesleyan University.

The theme of the ceremony was “Come to the Table”, with an emphasis on what students and teachers can bring to the table.

“Today, we are living in challenging times. But these times are not without hope,” said President Novak in her inauguration address. “In a time of division and polarization, it is important that the St. Ambrose table has the courage to welcome people who may not be like us.”

While at South Dakota Wesleyan University, Novak led two fundraisers that raised almost $60 million in total for the school’s building initiatives.

