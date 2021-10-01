Warm Weather For the First Of October

Quad Cities, IA/IL - We’ll see clouds thinning out this evening, followed by a sunny start to your Friday. Clouds move back in by afternoon, and after that, looks like we’re on track to see a few changes ahead—namely some unsettled weather heading into the weekend. Low pressure moving out of the plains and an accompanying cold front will be the main focus for showers and even some isolated thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday. Rain chances continue into Sunday, before wrapping up overnight. Readings should reach the middle to upper 70′s. Turning our attention to Monday, look for cool and dry conditions heading into the work week, with highs only reaching the upper 60′s to low 70′s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and not as cool. Low: 62°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, then gradually increasing cloudiness by afternoon. High: 84°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for showers. High: 78°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.