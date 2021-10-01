Advertisement

Warm Weather For the First Of October

Cool Rain Over The Weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - We’ll see clouds thinning out this evening, followed by a sunny start to your Friday. Clouds move back in by afternoon, and after that, looks like we’re on track to see a few changes ahead—namely some unsettled weather heading into the weekend. Low pressure moving out of the plains and an accompanying cold front will be the main focus for showers and even some isolated thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday. Rain chances continue into Sunday, before wrapping up overnight. Readings should reach the middle to upper 70′s. Turning our attention to Monday, look for cool and dry conditions heading into the work week, with highs only reaching the upper 60′s to low 70′s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and not as cool. Low: 62°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, then gradually increasing cloudiness by afternoon. High: 84°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for showers. High: 78°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

John Deere Statement
A 6-year contract agreement between John Deere and employees expires Friday
Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl
Red and blue lights
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in East Moline
Law enforcement agencies in an area of Poweshiek County northwest of Montezuma, Iowa, on...
Investigators: Human remains found near Montezuma, clothing consistent with Xavior Harrelson
James Daniel Langdon, 40, of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

Latest News

Look for clear skies overnight. Clouds will be on the increase by Friday, with rain chances and...
Warm Weather For the First Of October
Look for clear skies overnight. Clouds will be on the increase by Friday, with rain chances and...
Your First Alert Forecast
Rain chances this weekend
09-30 AM
After another day of summer-like heat with highs in the 80's to near 90 degrees, fall like...
Clouds on the Increase This Evening