Wet weather on tap for the first weekend in October

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Moisture is on the increase across our area today. This will lead to increasing rain chances by the evening hours. Highs today will reach the mid 80s before clouds roll in late this afternoon. A few football games will be wet, but no game should be a washout. Scattered showers will be an off and on type of affair Saturday morning followed by a lull in the midday hours. More showers will fire up in the afternoon/evening hours Saturday. Highs will be cooler thanks to clouds and rain and are only expected to be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will see one last round of showers and extensive clouds with highs in the mid 70s. This system will move out and a drier weather pattern sets up next week with sunshine each day and temps steadily warming each day.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and a few showers late this afternoon. High: 84º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low: 68º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. High: 78º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.