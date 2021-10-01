Advertisement

Wet weather on tap for the first weekend in October

Plenty of dry hours too
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Moisture is on the increase across our area today. This will lead to increasing rain chances by the evening hours.  Highs today will reach the mid 80s before clouds roll in late this afternoon.  A few football games will be wet, but no game should be a washout.  Scattered showers will be an off and on type of affair Saturday morning followed by a lull in the midday hours. More showers will fire up in the afternoon/evening hours Saturday.  Highs will be cooler thanks to clouds and rain and are only expected to be in the mid to upper 70s.  Sunday will see one last round of showers and extensive clouds with highs in the mid 70s.   This system will move out and a drier weather pattern sets up next week with sunshine each day and temps steadily warming each day.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and a few showers late this afternoon.  High: 84º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low: 68º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers.  High: 78º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in East Moline
Law enforcement agencies in an area of Poweshiek County northwest of Montezuma, Iowa, on...
Investigators: Human remains found near Montezuma, clothing consistent with Xavior Harrelson
John Deere Statement
A 6-year contract agreement between John Deere and employees expires Friday
James Daniel Langdon, 40, of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography
Deere & Company
Contract between John Deere and union to expire Friday

Latest News

Look for clear skies overnight. Clouds will be on the increase by Friday, with rain chances and...
Warm Weather For the First Of October
Look for clear skies overnight. Clouds will be on the increase by Friday, with rain chances and...
Warm Weather For the First Of October
Look for clear skies overnight. Clouds will be on the increase by Friday, with rain chances and...
Your First Alert Forecast
Rain chances this weekend
09-30 AM