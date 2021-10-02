Advertisement

ABATE of Iowa’s 37th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run will be held Sunday.

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ABATE of Iowa's 37th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run will be held Sunday, Oct. 3.

Jeff Hoker, ABATE of Iowa District 15, is the guest on QCL to highlight the annual event and describes why riders from across the area enjoy participating with the goal being that every child has a present for Christmas.

ABATE of Iowa District 15 has once again teamed up with the USMC Reserves for the toy drive.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Wal-Mart on West Kimberly Road in Davenport. The ride will leave at 1 p.m. and will end at the former Hobby Lobby parking lot in Bettendorf. Admission to participate is one new toy per person.

Officials ask that participants do not donate stuffed animals due to health concerns. Participants are also asked not to throw candy along the route, due to safety concerns. A celebration will be held at Main Event after the ride.

You don’t have to have a motorcycle to help. Organizers will be collecting toys at the start and end of the ride if folks who don’t ride would like to support the cause.

For more information, contact Keith Nims Coordinator of ABATE of Iowa District 15 at 563-320-1933.

