Author writes “About Natalie” memoir after daughter’s long battle with heroin addiction

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -September is National Recovery Month. But in 2020, a record number of Americans died from drug overdose---93K people succumbing to addiction’s worst outcome.

Christine Naman’s daughter, Natalie, spent years being a full-blown heroin addict. In the interview, she tells some of the story covered fully in the book, “About Natalie: A Daughter’s Addiction. A Mother’s Love. Finding Their Way Back to Each Other” (Amazon). She traces her daughter’s years-long battle with addiction in the compelling memoir that opens a raw and honest dialogue about substance abuse.

Naman also maintains a community of support at a website called About Natalie Addiction Comfort Community : https://aboutnatalieaddictioncomfort.com/

