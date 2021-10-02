Advertisement

Author writes “About Natalie” memoir after daughter’s long battle with heroin addiction

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -September is National Recovery Month. But in 2020, a record number of Americans died from drug overdose---93K people succumbing to addiction’s worst outcome.

Christine Naman’s daughter, Natalie, spent years being a full-blown heroin addict. In the interview, she tells some of the story covered fully in the book, “About Natalie: A Daughter’s Addiction. A Mother’s Love. Finding Their Way Back to Each Other” (Amazon). She traces her daughter’s years-long battle with addiction in the compelling memoir that opens a raw and honest dialogue about substance abuse.

Naman also maintains a community of support at a website called About Natalie Addiction Comfort Community : https://aboutnatalieaddictioncomfort.com/

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Company
John Deere, union extend contract Friday
Deere & Company
Deere, union reach tentative agreement Friday
Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say stole generators and...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police seeking suspect who stole generators, merchandise from area stores
Gabriel Hilman, 25, of Galesburg, was charged with manufacture/delivery of over 5,000 grams of...
Knox County traffic stop turns up over $90,000 worth of marijuana, THC wax
Investigators are working to identify the human remains found in Montezuma on Thursday, but...
Officials: It could take weeks to identify human remains found in Montezuma

Latest News

Travel Iowa recommends the Fall Fun Trail
Travel Iowa offers the Farm & Fun Passport for autumn road trips
Midday Medical: Carpel Tunnel Syndrome symptoms and treatments
Carpel Tunnel Syndrome symptoms and treatments
Midday Medical: Carpel Tunnel Syndrome symptoms and treatments
Carpel Tunnel Syndrome symptoms and treatments
Coach Ru
Mindset coach teaches how to recover from setbacks during her own cancer battle