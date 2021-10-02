COVID-19 booster shot rollout starts in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Friday marked the first day of COVID-19 booster shots for those eligible at the Rock Island County Health Department.

Officials say they had already given boosters to 35 people in the first hour and a half of Friday’s clinic; near the same number they average for first and second doses throughout a typical day.

“That’s pretty encouraging so we are glad that the people who are coming in for those booster shots are coming in to get them,” says Nita Ludwig, Administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department.

Niabi Zoo also held a vaccine clinic on Friday in the zoo parking lot. Organizers say taking vaccinations to public places may encourage more people to get the shot.

“We would always like to see more people but even one person vaccinated is a plus. At any place we are in a public location, it helps raise awareness that it’s another opportunity to get the vaccine,” Kyle Douglas says, Site Manager with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Those eligible for a booster shot include people age 65 and older, anyone living in a long-term care facility, people 18 to 64 with an underlying health condition, and any person who is at a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 because of their job.

The Rock Island County Health Department will offer Pfizer booster shots every Friday at the department from 9 -Noon and 1-4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

