‘Enjoy Illinois’ launches 2021 Color Report to plan fall foliage road trips

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you love the changing leaves of fall, it’s just about time to start checking those fall colors reports for the best fall foliage around our two states.

The folks at Enjoy Illinois with the Illinois Office of Tourism has that all mapped out to make it easy for us. Karla Flannery joins PSL over Zoom to lead a discussion on the topic as she mentions that this is one of the most beautiful times in the state. Enjoy Illinois has just launched the 2021 Illinois Fall Color Report that is put together with a partnership with the Department of Natural Resources. It is updated weekly.

The interview also covers areas throughout the state to consider visiting such as Galena, Shawnee Forest, and Lake County, Alton + Grafton / Great River Road.

