Enjoy some spooky fun with “Little Shop of Horrors” at Spotlight Theater during its final weekend, Oct. 1-3

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -”Feed me, Seymour!”

Perhaps you recognize that famous line from the meat-eating plant from the stage show (or movie) “LIttle Shop of Horrors”? This is the last weekend that local audiences can enjoy the product at the Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline.

Becca Johnson, who portrays the character Audrey, is the QCL guest that elaborates on the show and what audiences can expect.

On this final weekend, show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Tickets are $20, available at thespotlighttheatreqc.com. The program also is available online HERE.

