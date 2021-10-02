Advertisement

First-ever ‘Gather for the Cure’ supports Genesis breast imaging voucher program to be held Saturday morning

By Debbie McFadden
Oct. 2, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gather for the Cure will kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness Month from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 with live music, displays and information. Yard signs to celebrate survivors or those remembered will be available for purchase in advance of the event.

QCL guest, Diane Koster, outlines the event and explains how all funds raised will benefit Quad-Cities breast imaging voucher programs for local women and men because cost should never be a barrier to accessing what could be life-saving breast screenings.

