Mindset coach teaches how to recover from setbacks during her own cancer battle

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -PSL is happy to welcome back Coach Ru, Mindset Coach, to talk the 3 Day Abundance Challenge. She also addresses the reason why she’s been away from the show for a while. Rumaisa was diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer in May and is currently in treatment and now lives in Chicago.

What you will learn over the three days:

Knowing When to Pivot

Creating Your Reality

Bouncing Back

The 3 Day Challenge is happening Tuesday-Thursday, Oct. 5-7. Here’s the link: https://www.thecoachru.com/abundancechallenge

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Mindset Coach & Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru” She also has a powerful Facebook Group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Careers, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset”

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355 / Email: rumaisa@mimqc.com / connect on instagram: @coachru1

