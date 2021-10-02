Mindset coach teaches how to recover from setbacks during her own cancer battle
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -PSL is happy to welcome back Coach Ru, Mindset Coach, to talk the 3 Day Abundance Challenge. She also addresses the reason why she’s been away from the show for a while. Rumaisa was diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer in May and is currently in treatment and now lives in Chicago.
What you will learn over the three days:
- Knowing When to Pivot
- Creating Your Reality
- Bouncing Back
The 3 Day Challenge is happening Tuesday-Thursday, Oct. 5-7. Here’s the link: https://www.thecoachru.com/abundancechallenge
Rumaisa Khawaja is a Mindset Coach & Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru” She also has a powerful Facebook Group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Careers, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset”
Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355 / Email: rumaisa@mimqc.com / connect on instagram: @coachru1
