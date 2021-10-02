Non-profit celebrates expanding services to Moline with Argrow’s Center for Healing & Hope

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Argrow’s House has expanded their services to Moline to help women survivors of violence have hope, healing, and a chance to become financially empowered.

Dr. Kit Ford is the PSL guest that talks about the expansion, a special Virtual (and in-person) open house for the Argrow’s Center for Healing & Hope on Sept. 30, and what it all means to the mission and the women it helps. She also displays some Pumpkin Spice scented products available.

Argrow’s House / PO Box 3812 / Davenport, Iowa 52808 / 563-528-0892 / Argrow’s Center for Healing & Hope in MOLINE location: 2313 44th Street

What a beautiful day! We did it community! The Argrow’s Center for Healing and Hope launch day was a great success! We had just at 200 visitors today. So grateful for you! 💜🦚🌹 Posted by Argrow's House on Thursday, September 30, 2021

