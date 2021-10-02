Oakdale Memorial Gardens Cemetery replaces trees damaged by derecho

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Oakdale Memorial Gardens Cemetery planted 24 native Iowa trees Saturday, replacing the trees damaged by 2020 derecho. The Bettendorf Boy Scout troop 89 assisted with the planting as well as volunteers from the Midwest Technical Institute.

The 78-acre Cemetery received the trees from a grant through The Trees Forever Planting Hope program.

“Of the 280 founders of Scott County, most of them, I would say 90%, are buried here,” says Deb Williams. “You have your Eldridges and Davenports......you got the Von Maurs, you got the Kohrs, you got the Palmers.”

The Memorial Gardens are on the National Register of History and are considered a Veteran National Cemetery after being open for 165 years.

