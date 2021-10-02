Advertisement

Oakdale Memorial Gardens Cemetery replaces trees damaged by derecho

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Oakdale Memorial Gardens Cemetery planted 24 native Iowa trees Saturday, replacing the trees damaged by 2020 derecho. The Bettendorf Boy Scout troop 89 assisted with the planting as well as volunteers from the Midwest Technical Institute.

The 78-acre Cemetery received the trees from a grant through The Trees Forever Planting Hope program.

“Of the 280 founders of Scott County, most of them, I would say 90%, are buried here,” says Deb Williams. “You have your Eldridges and Davenports......you got the Von Maurs, you got the Kohrs, you got the Palmers.”

The Memorial Gardens are on the National Register of History and are considered a Veteran National Cemetery after being open for 165 years.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Company
John Deere, union extend contract Friday
Deere & Company
Deere, union reach tentative agreement Friday
Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say stole generators and...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police seeking suspect who stole generators, merchandise from area stores
Gabriel Hilman, 25, of Galesburg, was charged with manufacture/delivery of over 5,000 grams of...
Knox County traffic stop turns up over $90,000 worth of marijuana, THC wax
Investigators are working to identify the human remains found in Montezuma on Thursday, but...
Officials: It could take weeks to identify human remains found in Montezuma

Latest News

Car accident with injuries
One woman dead, another injured after car strikes tree
Oakdale Memorial Gardens Cemetery replaces trees damaged by Derecho
Oakdale Memorial Gardens Cemetery replaces trees damaged by Derecho
The grant from Royal Neighbors of the Quad Cities will bring four new horses to the center.
New Kingdom Trailriders horseriding therapy center extends reach
Midday Medical: Carpel Tunnel Syndrome symptoms and treatments
Carpel Tunnel Syndrome symptoms and treatments