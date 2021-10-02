Advertisement

Periods of Rain This Weekend

Several dry hours as well
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Some much needed rain expected for the first weekend of October, but there will also be many dry hours in between. A front moving through the region will provide us with scattered showers this morning, and a few storms possible this afternoon, with highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Rain chances continue this evening and overnight, with showers lingering into Sunday. Cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures confined to the lower to middle 70′s. Precipitation should end by early evening, followed by a cool, fry period heading into the work week. Look for sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70′s.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy and mild with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms. High: 80°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 63°. Wind: W 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers likely. High: 75°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

