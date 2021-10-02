Pink for the Cure going on all October in DeWitt
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Pink for the Cure has a mission to offer hope for all facing breast cancer and to inspire strength through unity while finding peace amid support. .
Pink for the Cure is a committee that was formed in 2011 under the DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation with the intent to bring awareness, support and funding.
QCL guest, Sherry Stauffer, highlights six different events (only 5 upcoming events remain) throughout October. Watch the video to find out more.
