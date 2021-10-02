QCL featured artist Greg Dickinson

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A visual artist, muralist and sign painter, Greg Dickinson, who lives in Clinton has been involved with producing various kinds of artwork in Sabula, Clinton, and the greater Quad Cities. Quad Cities Live is honored that he created his version of the show’s logo.

Dickinson has been heavily influenced by pop art icon, Andy Warhol, and enjoys depicting popular images in his paintings, ranging from local and national television news anchors, like Paula Sands, to NABISCO cookies, like Oreos---which is reflected in his QCL logo creation.

