Advertisement

QCL featured artist Greg Dickinson

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A visual artist, muralist and sign painter, Greg Dickinson, who lives in Clinton has been involved with producing various kinds of artwork in Sabula, Clinton, and the greater Quad Cities. Quad Cities Live is honored that he created his version of the show’s logo.

Dickinson has been heavily influenced by pop art icon, Andy Warhol, and enjoys depicting popular images in his paintings, ranging from local and national television news anchors, like Paula Sands, to NABISCO cookies, like Oreos---which is reflected in his QCL logo creation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Company
John Deere, union extend contract Friday
Deere & Company
Deere, union reach tentative agreement Friday
Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say stole generators and...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police seeking suspect who stole generators, merchandise from area stores
Gabriel Hilman, 25, of Galesburg, was charged with manufacture/delivery of over 5,000 grams of...
Knox County traffic stop turns up over $90,000 worth of marijuana, THC wax
Investigators are working to identify the human remains found in Montezuma on Thursday, but...
Officials: It could take weeks to identify human remains found in Montezuma

Latest News

Gather for The Cure at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is a new event to be held Oct. 2
First-ever ‘Gather for the Cure’ supports Genesis breast imaging voucher program to be held Saturday morning
Toys for Tots motorcycle run Oct. 3
ABATE of Iowa’s 37th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run will be held Sunday.
Gather for The Cure at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is a new event to be held Oct. 2
Gather for The Cure at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is Saturday morning
Little Shop of Horrors at Spotlight Theater, Moline.
Enjoy some spooky fun with "Little Shop of Horrors" at Spotlight Theater Oct. 1-3