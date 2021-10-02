Travel Iowa offers the Farm & Fun Passport for autumn road trips

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Get up close and personal with the pride of Iowa’s farm industry. A Farm & Fun Passport will get you there to tour all kinds of orchards, pumpkin patches, and dairy farms.

Jessica O’Riley from Travel Iowa joins PSL to talk about all the autumn offerings for beautiful road trips---including when to expect peak fall foilage colors.

The discussion features much of the following listed below. Visit Travel Iowa’s website to find out other details.

Farm & Fun Passport

Get up close and personal with Iowa’s agriculture industry with the 2021 Iowa Farm & Fun Passport. Discover farm experiences and family fun across the state by exploring the Dairy Trail and Fall Fun Trail. The passport is free to sign up for, and the more locations along the passport you visit, the more deals, discounts and prizes you’ll unlock!

Dairy Trail

The Iowa Dairy Trail is your ticket to delicious homemade ice cream, cheese and all things dairy. With each check-in at a dairy farm through December 2021, travelers will be entered in a monthly prize drawing from Midwest Dairy. Visit them all for the ultimate Iowa experience and the greatest chance of winning.

Prizes include:

· September – Ice Cream Maker

· October – Smoothie Maker

· November – Espresso Machine

· December – Artisan Pizza Oven

Participating local businesses include: · Cinnamon Ridge Country Cupboard (Donahue, IA) · Country View Dairy (Hawkeye, IA) · Frisian Farms Cheese House (Leighton, IA) · Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy (Hudson, IA) · Hinterland Dairy (Donnellson, IA) · Iowa State University Creamery (Ames, IA) · Iowa’s Dairy Center (Calmar, IA) · Milton Creamery LLC (Milton, IA) · New Day Dairy GuestBarn (Clarksville, IA) · Picket Fence Creamery (Woodward, IA) · Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor (Le Mars, IA) · WW Homestead Dairy LLC (Waukon, IA)

Fall Fun Trail

There’s plenty of pick-your-own apple orchards and pumpkin patches to choose from. Visit your favorite one or several and earn great family deals and discounts.

Participating local businesses include: · Bloomsbury Farm (Atkins, IA) · Center Grove Orchard (Cambridge, IA) · Colony Pumpkin Patch (North Liberty, IA) · Enchanted Acres (Sheffield, IA) · Flatrack Farms Pumpkin Patch (Garner, IA) · Harvestville Farm (Donnellson, IA) · Howell’s Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch (Cumming, IA) · Little Sioux Orchard (Milford, IA) · Seed Savers Exchange Historic Orchard (Decorah, IA)

