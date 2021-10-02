Advertisement

The W Nail Bar opens second QC location in West Kimberly Hy-Vee

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One-stop shopping can now include personal grooming? Yes! Most of us enjoy any means to cut down on errand-running time.

Hy-Vee has partnered with The W Nail Bar to open in-store nail salons. The first in the Quad Cities opened in the spring at the Hy-Vee Bettendorf store on Devil’s Glen Road. And just two weeks ago, the second opened at the Hy-Vee located at 2200 West Kimberly Road.

PSL is happy to welcome Megan Murphy, director of stores for The W Nail Bar to the show to talk about the partnership and how the company offers a luxury, chic and sustainable nail salon that keep two important things in mind: cleanliness and customer service.

Appointments can be booked in advance at The W Nail Bar’s website. Walk-ins are also welcomed. Please note: The W Nail Bar has a very special offer: PSL viewers can save $10 on any service! The code is PAULASANDS10.

The interview also reveals that the salons are hiring. Those interested can email recruit@thewnailbar.com to submit their resume.

The W Nail Bar is a family and female-owned business, founded by two sisters from Ohio. Viewers can follow the Davenport store on Facebook HERE or the Bettendorf location HERE.

