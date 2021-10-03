Dixon officials rewarding information on vandalized memorial

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Dixon Park District is offering $1000 for information about a vandalized memorial statue. The Pelican Memorial Statue had been installed in the last week of September.

Officials say the statue was made in honor of Sharon Thompson, a Dixon native. The statue was repaired Saturday, allowing the family of Thompson to enjoy the statue on the anniversary of her death.

“We all have a made mistakes,” stated Duane Long, Park Executive Director in a Facebook post. “Lets make a negative into a positive.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police at 815-288-4411.

The Dixon Park District has taken it upon themselves to have this beautiful stature repaired on a Saturday, so the...

