Dixon officials rewarding information on vandalized memorial
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Dixon Park District is offering $1000 for information about a vandalized memorial statue. The Pelican Memorial Statue had been installed in the last week of September.
Officials say the statue was made in honor of Sharon Thompson, a Dixon native. The statue was repaired Saturday, allowing the family of Thompson to enjoy the statue on the anniversary of her death.
“We all have a made mistakes,” stated Duane Long, Park Executive Director in a Facebook post. “Lets make a negative into a positive.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police at 815-288-4411.
