Fall Doggie Fest brings canines to Eleanor Wallace Dog Park

The festival celebrated local dog parks and dog-based businesses in the Quad Cities.
By Collin Schopp
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Man’s best friend had an opportunity to get outside and enjoy a beautiful fall day!

Rock Island Parks and Recreation teamed up with Rock Island Animal Hospital for the 4th Annual Fall Doggie Fest at Eleanor Wallace Dog Park.

Dozens of dogs got fresh air, exercise, and some free treats. It was also an opportunity for dog-based businesses in the Quad Cities to get out in the community and meet some dogs and their owners.

“With everything going on in the world today, people are really having to make some tough decisions about where their money is going to be spent,” said Dan Gleason, the Special Event and Fundraising Manager for Rock Island Parks and Recreation. “So we really wanted to promote our local dog based businesses here in Rock Island and all over the Quad Cities that do dog business, like doggy daycares, dog groomers, dog bakeries, things like that.”

One of those businesses was Contented Canines of Moline.

“You know for someone like us, we’re around groups of dogs everyday,” said Chase Suchy, owner of the dog daycare. “It’s still exciting though, you know, no matter how much time we spend around dogs, it’s still exciting to see a whole bunch of dogs I don’t know interact with each other.”

Other vendors had to miss the fair due to weather, but promoted businesses included D.O.G. and Friends, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, Loving Paws Bakery, and the Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network.

