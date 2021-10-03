Genesis launches “Gather for the Cure” event as Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the American Cancer Society, 43,600 women will die from breast cancer in 2021. ACS also says one in eight women can expect to have breast cancer in their lives, making it the most common cancer outside of skin cancer.

Genesis Health System Women’s Health Grant Specialist Diane Koster is familiar with the kind of impact breast cancer makes.

“I lost my daughter to breast cancer, she was only 29-years-old and so this is a passion for me, it’s more than a job and when I saw the gap in the need in the community, I felt like something else needed to be done,” Koster said.

On Saturday, Koster launched the inaugural “Gather for the Cure” event which aims to raise money to help cover breast cancer healthcare costs for those who can’t afford it.

“Getting your mammograms, getting your screening exams, not putting it off because you can’t afford it is vital to catching potential problems early,” Koster said.

Koster sees the process as a new challenge after a major change in local funding.

“We recently had a gap in funding from another organization that we had been getting money from for over 20 years so we’ve recognized the need to not only have a gathering but also raise some money to replenish a fund at the genesis foundation so we could continue to offer the free breast imaging, mammograms, breast ultrasounds to those who can’t afford it in our community,” Koster said, “We’re looking at replacing $70,000 a year and that equates to serving about 450 people in our community that cannot afford the breast imaging.”

