One person injured in Saturday night East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured Saturday night following a shooting in East Moline.

According to police, officers responded to the 2100 block of 9th avenue right before 10 p.m. for a person in serious condition from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus where they were in surgery as of Saturday night.

Officials said they found multiple shell casing at a crime scene located several blocks away in the 1500 block of 9th avenue.

East Moline detectives are investigating the shooting and more information will be released as it becomes available, according to police.

Police currently say the incident doesn’t appear to be related to a September 29th homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the Crime Stopper P3 App.

