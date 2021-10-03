Over 300 bicyclists ride in the 7th annual Tour de Brew QC

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Katie’s Club charity hosted the 7th annual Tour de Brew QC today at the Icon’s Martini Bar in Rock Island. Over 300 bicyclists participated in the free 52-mile charity event.

The bike event raises money and support for QCA families dealing with cancer. There were six stops along the route, which were all bars and included The Edge, Crawford Brewing, and Wake Brewing.

This year’s proceeds went to Children’s Cancer Connection and LIVESTRONG at the Y of the Quad Cities.

“I lost my daughter in 2007 to an inoperable brain tumor. That’s why this all started,” says Tina Anderson, founder of the event. “My friend Shelly who helped fund the ride back in 2014. is a cancer survivor, but everyone has their reason for being out here today and it’s amazing to hear those stories.

Katie’s Club is named after Anderson’s daughter, Katie Anderson. In the last 6 years, Tour de Brew has raised over $100,000 for various cancer programs.

