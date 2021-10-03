Advertisement

Spotty Showers This Afternoon

A few passing clouds this evening
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Sunday will bring another chance for precipitation to the region, with the main focus on scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Clouds and rain will keep readings confined to the lower to middle 70′s. Showers should exit this evening, followed by lingering clouds overnight. We’ll start the week with a sun/cloud mix, with spotty showers by Monday afternoon, then high pressure moving in from the west. This should keep conditions sunny, dry and quiet through midweek.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. High: 75°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain ending this evening, then a few passing clouds overnight. Low: 57°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Isolated PM Showers? High: 73°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

