Spotty Showers This Morning

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Sunday will bring another chance for precipitation to the region, with the main focus on scattered showers this morning, and showers and maybe isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Clouds and rain will keep readings confined to the lower to middle 70′s. That rain should exit this evening, followed by lingering clouds overnight. We’ll start the week with a sun/cloud mix, with spotty showers by afternoon, then high pressure moving in from the west. This should keep conditions sunny, dry and quiet through midweek.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. High: 75°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain ending this evening, then a few passing clouds. Low: 57°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Isolated PM Showers? High: 73°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

