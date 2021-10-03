State: Coronavirus deaths in Illinois surpass 25,000

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The death toll in Illinois from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 25,000.

The state Department of Public Health reported Friday the disease has killed 236 additional people since it last reported the pandemic’s extent in the state on Sept. 24.

That raised the Illinois death toll to 25,017 among 1,630,864 cases across all 102 counties.

The department says the state has 18,735 newly confirmed and probable cases of the disease over the past week.

