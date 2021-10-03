Advertisement

State: Coronavirus deaths in Illinois surpass 25,000

(Stock photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The death toll in Illinois from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 25,000.

The state Department of Public Health reported Friday the disease has killed 236 additional people since it last reported the pandemic’s extent in the state on Sept. 24.

That raised the Illinois death toll to 25,017 among 1,630,864 cases across all 102 counties.

The department says the state has 18,735 newly confirmed and probable cases of the disease over the past week.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident with injuries
One woman dead, another injured after car strikes tree
One person injured Saturday night in East Moline shooting
A spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the trooper was pronounced...
Trooper dies after shooting on Chicago expressway
Police stand by at the scene of a shooting at the Ramada Inn, located at 525 33rd Avenue SW in...
Police still seeking any information on suspect who shot six at Cedar Rapids hotel
Deere & Company
Deere, union reach tentative agreement Friday

Latest News

Indy man charged with buying gun used to kill Chicago child
Attention leaf peepers: Illinois releases Fall Color Report
Spotty AM showers, then a few storms possible this afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
Genesis launches “Gather for the Cure” event as Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins
Genesis launches ‘Gather for the Cure’ event as Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins