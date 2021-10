DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week.

TV6 will announce the winner Sunday night during our 10 p.m. newscast.

You can vote here. The nominees are:

Darnell Butler - North Scott football

Kaiden Droste - West Central football

James Moorhusen - Riverdale golf

Noelle Steines - Calamus-Wheatland cross country

