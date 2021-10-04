Augustana, St. Ambrose celebrate homecomings with wins

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The Augustana Vikikngs had their hand full with another team of Vikings from North Park. Augie took a 10-0 lead into halftime, behind a touchdown from Mike DiDioia, but North Park would storm back with two touchdowns in the 3rd to take the lead. Augustana would fight back and take the lead for good on a Thomas Hall touchdown early in the 4th quarter to take the 17-14 win. Tyler Rivelli had 109 yards rushing for Augie.

The St. Amborse Fighting Bees turned a 21-21 halftime tie into a blowout in the second half. Quarterback, Tom Casey, threw five touchdowns in the game, while the defense forced four interceptions and recorded six sacks. SAU put up 28 points in the second half to walk away with the 49-28 win. It was the first win for St. Ambrose in over a month.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.